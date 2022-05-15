'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of a far-right candidate in Pennsylvania who is gaining traction ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Oz has generally steered clear of rival Kathy Barnette. But Oz tells the Associated Press that Barnette is out of step with the GOP and would be unable to win the general election.

Oz takes issue with a 2015 tweet from Barnette in which she wrote that “Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam.”

Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator, and he calls Barnette's remark “disqualifying.” The Barnette campaign hasn't responded to a request for comment.