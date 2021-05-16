Watch
Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A demonstrator takes part in a protest outside the Federal Building against Israel and in support of Palestinians, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 06:50:16-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other U.S. cities Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of people shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare in west Los Angeles as they marched from outside the federal building to the Israeli consulate. The protesters waved signs that said “free Palestine” and shouted “long live intifada,” or uprising.

Similar scenes played out in Boston, Washington and San Francisco and other cities as demonstrators blocked traffic to march and decry U.S. support for Israel.

