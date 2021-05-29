Watch
Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after final votes going into the Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 28, 2021. Senate Republicans successfully blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:25 AM, May 29, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Democrats to end the practice of requiring 60 votes to move legislation through the Senate if they hope to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Earlier Friday, Republicans blocked a bill that would have established a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set a June vote on an elections overhaul bill that confronts restrictive new voting laws emerging in the states. It will test Democrats' willingness to change the Senate's filibuster rules that set the 60-vote threshold. Some want to reduce it to 51 votes.

