Obama, Biden honor Senate head as man 'who got things done'

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Locher/AP
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Harry Reid Memorial
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 17:52:36-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has commemorated the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as a man “who got things done."

Democratic leaders gathered in Nevada on Saturday to recall Reid — often laughingly — as a man whose impatience for pleasantries was part of a drive to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.

The turnout at Reid’s Las Vegas memorial service testified to Reid’s impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century, despite coming from a childhood of poverty and deprivation in Nevada.

The longtime Senate leader died Dec. 28 at 82.

