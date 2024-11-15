Mike Rogers could be new FBI Director under 2nd Trump Administration, per report

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A failed campaign to be the next Senator from Michigan may not keep Mike Rogers out of Washington.

The former U.S. Representative is in the running to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, according to a report by FOX News.

Rogers met with the transition team for President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

This is the second time Rogers has been considered for FBI Director. He was interviewed in 2017 after James Comey was dismissed, but then-President Trump chose Christopher Wray.

"Mike Rogers would make a ton of sense as FBI Director for President Trump. Mike's years of service for the bureau as well as his time as House Intelligence Chairman make him highly qualified for the position, one that I'm sure he would be honored to serve in under this administration and help bring integrity back to the DOJ [Department of Justice]," a source familiar told Fox News.

Before serving in Congress, Rogers worked as a special agent with the FBI in Chicago, then served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in his last two terms in Washington.

Rogers lost to Elissa Slotkin by less than 22,000 votes in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Debbie Stabenow (D). It was the closest race in the 34 U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in 2024.

