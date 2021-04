WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House will host its daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. Thursday following Wednesday’s surprise announcement by the Biden administration to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

President Joe Biden plans to begin withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan on May 1. By Sept. 11, Biden says all the nation’s forces will be out of the country by Sept. 11.

