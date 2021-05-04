Watch
LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: White House holds press briefing on May 4, 2021

Andrew Harnik/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jen Psaki
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:25:50-04

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold her daily press briefing around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Watch it live here when it starts.

