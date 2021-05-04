LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: White House holds press briefing on May 4, 2021

Andrew Harnik/AP

Posted at 11:25 AM, May 04, 2021

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold her daily press briefing around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch it live here when it starts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.