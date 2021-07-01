Watch
House to probe Capitol riot—over Republican opposition

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 30, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has launched a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a special committee to probe the violent attack as officers who were injured fighting former President Donald Trump’s supporters watched from the gallery above.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined and embraced them.

The vote on a resolution to form the panel fell along party lines, with Republicans objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge.

The vote came after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission that would have been evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

