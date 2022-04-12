Watch
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Iowa has never been fertile ground for Joe Biden. His 2020 presidential campaign limped to a fourth place finish in the state’s technology-glitchy caucus. After bouncing back to win the nomination, Biden lost the state to Donald Trump handily in November. Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet more political peril. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 12, 2022
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer.

Biden's administration is intensifying its efforts to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures.

The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

