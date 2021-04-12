Watch
Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda

Ross D. Franklin/AP
In this April 8, 2021, photo Tom Rawles poses for a photo in Carefree, Ariz. Rawles is an ex-Republican county supervisor in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix and was critical in Biden carrying swing-state Arizona. After voting for Biden, Rawles registered as a Democrat. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Biden Republicans
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 13:21:35-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some longtime Republican voters are validating Joe Biden's early approach to the presidency.

That approach involves trying to win over Republican voters around the country even while failing to find common ground with GOP leaders in Washington.

Whether there are enough so-called Biden Republicans remains a question.

Biden meets Monday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his infrastructure plan.

He’s betting that the GOP’s elected leaders are making a political miscalculation by catering mostly to the party’s base, which remains overwhelmingly loyal to former President Donald Trump, instead of to everyday Americans eager for compromise and action.

