Biden hails Israel-Hamas cease-fire, sees 'opportunity'

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden applauds during the commencement for the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 6:50 PM, May 20, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing the impending cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, saying he sees a “genuine opportunity” toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East.

Biden is crediting the Egyptian government with playing a crucial role in brokering the cease-fire. He says he and top White House aides were intensely involved in an “hour by hour” effort to stop the bloodletting.

The president spoke Thursday after Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire would go into effect at 2 a.m. Friday, ending an 11-day war.

