Bangkok votes for governor in first election since 2014 coup

Thanachote Thanawikran/AP
Thai people cast their ballots in Bangkok's gubernatorial election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Residents of the Thai capital Bangkok voted Sunday to elect a new governor, in a contest whose results will be seen as a measure of the strength of the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. (AP Photo/Thanachote Thanawikran)
Posted at 6:16 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 06:16:41-04

BANGKOK (AP) — Voters in the Thai capital are electing a new governor in a contest delayed by a military coup that still reflects a divided country with main candidates either supported by the conservative establishment or the liberal opposition.

A record 31 candidates entered the race but the battle being watched most closely is between two who registered as independents. One is a former transport minister and front-runner associated with the main opposition party, and the other had served as the military-appointed governor since 2016.

Bangkok’s last gubernatorial election was in 2013, a year before the military toppled a democratically elected government. Analysts say the result will reflect on the future of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has been in power for eight years

