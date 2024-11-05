Watch Now
THE SPIN STATE: Will Michigan avoid a tornado on election day?

At least one confirmed tornado has touched down in Michigan on each election day in 2024
Damage and destruction for homeowners in Portage after Tuesday's severe storms swept through town.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's no denying Michigan is seen as one of the few swing states in the 2024 Presidential Election, but can we avoid being the spin state for the 4th-consecutive election?

So far each election day in Michigan in 2024 has seen at least one confirmed tornado touch down in the state. Will this November be any different?

The trend started during February's Presidential Primary when a tornado struck northeast of Marshall.

Then in May, we saw two rounds of severe weather both hitting the Kalamazoo and Portage areas. Multiple tornadoes across St. Joseph, Branch, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo counties were confirmed. The Portage community experienced millions in damages.

The August Primary once again brought multiple severe thunderstorm warnings, and at least one confirmed tornado.

While we are seeing a wet general election on Tuesday, it looks like the risk of severe weather is low.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

