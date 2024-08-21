Mike Rogers visits Big Rapids, condemns planned Gotion battery plant

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers made a stop in Big Rapids to voice his opposition to a controversial electric vehicle (EV) battery plant Wednesday.

Gotion, a Chinese manufacturing company, plans to build the plant in Mecosta County. The project has received backlash from community members who say the plant would be a national security threat and a harm to the environment.

State officials have supported the project, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

However, Rogers says Democrats have lied about the benefits of EV and that production would remove jobs later on.

"I've never seen something that divides a community like this in a way that is not good for America in so many ways," says Rogers. "This is our chance to stand up until Washington, D.C., apparently, didn't listen very well that we are not going to take a Chinese company with Chinese interests taking American jobs in our community."

Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Rogers, posted to Truth Social about the plant. He says Gotion claimed he supported the project but states that’s not true, adding the plant would be “very bad for the state and our country.”

