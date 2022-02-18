Yogurt raisins recalled due to undeclared peanuts

MESA, Ariz. — Lehi Valley Trading Company has recalled varieties of its yogurt raisins due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the recall affects 10-ounce packages of Snack-Worthy yogurt raisins (UPC #7911400668, Best by Sept. 9, 2022, Lot Code 222268), 12.3-ounce packages of Woody’s Smokehouse yogurt raisins (UPC #9524865531, Best by Aug. 23, 2022) and 8-ounce packages of Texas Best Smokehouse yogurt raisins (UPC #9524832055, Best by Aug. 23, 2022).

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Those who may have purchased the affected Snack-Worthy products are asked to return them for a refund. Anyone with questions may call customer service representatives at 480-684-1430.

