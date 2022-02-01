Watch
Wish-Bone blue cheese and Thousand Island dressings recalled for undeclared eggs

U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Posted at 3:55 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 15:55:37-05

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled select lots of its Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings for undeclared eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the recall affects the following products:

The FDA says no illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Those who may have bought any of the products listed above are encouraged to throw them away and get in touch with a doctor if they are concerned of any illnesses or injuries.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall are asked to reach Conagra’s customer service at 1-800-881-3989 or via email.

