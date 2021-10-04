Watch
William Shatner to make trek to the final frontier

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
William Shatner
Posted at 12:38 PM, Oct 04, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Captain Kirk is rocketing into space. “Star Trek” actor William Shatner plans to blast off from West Texas next week.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that Shatner will join the Oct. 12 flight with three others. It will be the company's second crew flight.

Bezos — a huge Star Trek fan — was on the debut crew in July.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He'd also be the first actor in space if the Russians weren't launching an actress and a film director Tuesday to the International Space Station.

Shatner's up-and-down space hop will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

