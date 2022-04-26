Watch
Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal recalled due to Listeria risk

U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 26, 2022
CHARLOTTE, NC — Bakkavor USA has issued a recall of its Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal due to a potentially contaminated ingredient that may cause Listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the product is packaged in 12 oz plastic trays with the UPC “1 95515 02394 8” and the following “use by” dates:

  • April 15, 2022
  • April 17, 2022
  • April 18, 2022
  • April 19, 2022
  • April 22, 2022
  • April 24, 2022
  • April 25, 2022
  • April 26, 2022

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are encouraged to return the affected products to Whole Foods Market for a refund. Those with questions are asked to call 1-844-936-8255.

