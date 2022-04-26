Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal recalled due to Listeria risk

CHARLOTTE, NC — Bakkavor USA has issued a recall of its Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal due to a potentially contaminated ingredient that may cause Listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the product is packaged in 12 oz plastic trays with the UPC “1 95515 02394 8” and the following “use by” dates:

April 15, 2022

April 17, 2022

April 18, 2022

April 19, 2022

April 22, 2022

April 24, 2022

April 25, 2022

April 26, 2022

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are encouraged to return the affected products to Whole Foods Market for a refund. Those with questions are asked to call 1-844-936-8255.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube