Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal recalled due to Listeria risk

CHARLOTTE, NC — Bakkavor USA has issued a recall of its Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal due to a potentially contaminated ingredient that may cause Listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
We’re told the product is packaged in 12 oz plastic trays with the UPC “1 95515 02394 8” and the following “use by” dates:
- April 15, 2022
- April 17, 2022
- April 18, 2022
- April 19, 2022
- April 22, 2022
- April 24, 2022
- April 25, 2022
- April 26, 2022
No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.
Consumers are encouraged to return the affected products to Whole Foods Market for a refund. Those with questions are asked to call 1-844-936-8255.