‘We inspire kids to serve others’: Organization gives back, 1 lawn at a time

MADISON, Ala. — An organization is working to inspire children around the country to give back to their communities, one lawn at a time.

‘Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service’ wants to help boys and girls become leaders in their communities by servicing others.

The organization provides free lawn care for the elderly, people with disabilities, single parents and veterans, many of whom do not have the time, resources and/or money to take care of their yards.

Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service

Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service is challenging kids, ages eight to 17, to accept the ’50 Yard Challenge,’ which is cutting 50 lawns for free.

According to the organization’s website, there are more than 4,000 kids in all 50 states and eight different countries who’ve already accepted the challenge.

The organization will send participants a shirt, shades and ear protection to get them started. For every ten lawns cut, participants get a new color shirt.

When kids reach 50 lawns, the organization will visit, cut a few lawns with them and give them a brand-new lawn mower, weed eater and blower.

Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service

To sign up for the challenge, get involved with the organization or donate head to Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube