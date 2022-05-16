Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor recalled for undeclared tree nuts

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has recalled more than 2,000 pints of its Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk flavor due to undeclared cashew and pistachio nuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the affected products are marked with the lot code #21V194 and a “best by” date of Jan. 13, 2023 on the bottoms of all pints.

The FDA says the recall was prompted when a consumer issued a complaint after having an allergic reaction.

The contamination is under investigation.

Retailers are asked to halt all distribution and sales, as well as to isolate the affected products and reach out to the manufacturer for instructions on how to properly dispose of them.

Those who bought the affected products are encouraged to return all pints for a refund.

Anyone with questions are asked to contact Kate Alberswerth at 718-701-1630 or kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube