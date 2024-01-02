Valley Meats recalls nearly 7K pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli

WASHINGTON — Valley Meats has recalled nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef for potential E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the recall affects eight varieties produced on Dec. 22, 2023.

Visit the USDA’s website for the full list of products named in the recall. All contain “EST. 5712” as the establishment number.

No illnesses were reported.

Customers are urged to discard the affected products or return them where they were purchased.

The public is reminded to cook ground beef to 160 degrees before consuming.

Those with questions are invited to connect with the USDA at 888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov.

