UPS to hire 400+ seasonal workers in Grand Rapids area

ATLANTA — The United Postal Service (UPS) is hiring more than 400 seasonal workers in Grand Rapids for the upcoming holiday season!

A representative of the company says full- and part-time roles are available, including drivers and package handlers.

We’re told hourly wages start at $21 for helpers and handlers. Drivers start at $23.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” says Executive Vice President Nando Cesarone. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

UPS says it takes less than 20 minutes to receive a job offer after applying. Interviews are not required for most seasonal roles.

Those who apply early may be offered long-term positions within the company.

Apply on UPS’s website.

