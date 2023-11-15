Veggie crisps, cantaloupes recalled for undeclared milk, Salmonella

(WXMI) — Frito-Lay has recalled more than 16,000 bags of the company’s Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps for undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were available for purchase starting Sept. 13.

The FDA says the recall affects 6 ¼ oz bags with the UPC number “02840020646,” a “use by” date of March 12, 2024 and one of the following manufacturing codes: “55432514MH,” “55432516MH” or “55432517MH.”

No illnesses were reported.

Customers who purchased the affected products are asked to call 1-844-683-7284.

Meanwhile, Sofia Produce/Tru Fresh issued a recall for its Malichita packaged cantaloupes due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.

We’re told the affected products were sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

No illnesses were reported.

Those with questions may call Tru Fresh at 520-394-7370.

Consumers who purchased either of the effected products are urged not to eat them and to throw them away instead.

