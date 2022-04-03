Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol

Russia Ukraine War
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian servicemen check streets for booby traps in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 06:21:53-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s besieged southeastern coast are awaiting possible evacuation as the country’s president says Russia’s obsession with capturing the key port city of Mariupol has created opportunities for his military.

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia's fixation allowed his troops to make gains elsewhere. Still, Ukraine says it expects reclaimed areas to continue to endure missile and rocket strikes from afar and for new battles to break out as Russia amasses troops in Ukraine's east.

Two explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea on Sunday. The Russian military said it used ships and aircraft-fired missiles to strike an oil processing plant and fuel depots that were supplying Ukrainian troops.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot