Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s besieged southeastern coast are awaiting possible evacuation as the country’s president says Russia’s obsession with capturing the key port city of Mariupol has created opportunities for his military.

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia's fixation allowed his troops to make gains elsewhere. Still, Ukraine says it expects reclaimed areas to continue to endure missile and rocket strikes from afar and for new battles to break out as Russia amasses troops in Ukraine's east.

Two explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea on Sunday. The Russian military said it used ships and aircraft-fired missiles to strike an oil processing plant and fuel depots that were supplying Ukrainian troops.