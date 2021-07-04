Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken due to possible Listeria contamination

DEXTER, Mo. — Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

We’re told the recall affects Tyson’s frozen, fully cooked chicken produced from Dec. 26, 2020 through April 13, 2021 bearing the establishment number “EST. P-7089.”

View the list of affected products here and their labels here.

Three illnesses and one death were identified in connection to the recall, according to the USDA.

The USDA says the affected products were shipped across the United States to grocery stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals, nursing facilities and more.

Older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and women who are pregnant are most at risk for Listeria (including their newborns), according to the USDA. Click here for more information.

Consumers are asked to toss out the affected products or return them to their place of purchase.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube