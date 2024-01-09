Turkey kielbasa, Toyou snack bars recalled

(WXMI) — Salm Partners has recalled more than 130,000 pounds of turkey kielbasa as they may contain pieces of bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the affected products, made on Oct. 27, 2023 and Oct. 30, 2023, were shipped in 13 oz vacuum-sealed packages marked with the establishment number “P-32009” and “use by” dates of Apr. 24 and Apr. 27.

The USDA says one minor injury was reported.

Those with questions are instructed to connect with President & CEO Keith Lindsey by calling 920-863-5559.

Meanwhile, Toyou Snacks has recalled multiple varieties of snack bars for undeclared soy, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were sold on Amazon between Nov. 9, 2023 and Dec. 15, 2023.

The FDA says the recall impacts the following flavors with an expiration date of Aug. 30, 2024:

Mint Dark Chocolate (lot # MDCFBA-01)

Mango Yogurt (lot # MY 05)

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate (lot # SCFBA 02)

Chocolate Mango (lot # CHMGFBA 02)

Banana Foster (lot # BFFBA 02)

Coconut Mocha (lot # COCOMFBA 02)

No adverse reactions were reported.

Those with questions may reach out to the manufacturer by emailing toyousnacks@me.com.

Consumers who purchased affected products from either recall are urged to throw them away or return them where they were purchased.

