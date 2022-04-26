Turkey Hill ice cream flavor recalled due to undeclared peanuts

CONESTOGA, Pa. — Turkey Hill Dairy has recalled nearly 400 containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects 48 oz containers bearing the UPC code “020735420935” and a sell-by date of March 2, 2023 (found on the bottom).

The FDA says the company issued the recall after a consumer noted that some containers may have held Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream instead.

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are asked to return the affected products for a refund or call the manufacturer at 1-800-693-2479.

