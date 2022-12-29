True Goodness oat-based yogurt recalled for undeclared almonds

(WXMI) — Culture Fresh Foods has recalled Meijer’s True Goodness Plain Oat-Based Yogurt Alternative over undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told one lot (code 2002) contained almond-based yogurt, contrary to what is stated on the packaging.

The affected products come in 24 oz packages and are marked with the UPC number “7-13733-03918-5,” according to the FDA.

Those who purchased the affected products are encouraged to return them to Meijer for refunds.

Anyone with questions may reach out to the manufacturer by calling 203-632-8433.

