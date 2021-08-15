Tropical Storm Grace expected to pass over Haiti after recent deadly earthquake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's ample destruction in Haiti, due to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the region early Saturday morning. At least 304 people have died and 1,800 people are hurt, according to the Associated Press. Towns were destroyed, buildings were reduced to rubble, and hospitals are overwhelmed.

Unfortunately, Haiti is now on the projected path of Tropical Storm Grace. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, leading to a potential of more destruction.

Tropical Storm Grace is moving towards the WNW at 16 mph, with wind gusts of 50 mph. The projected path has the tropical storm moving into Haiti late Monday night into Tuesday morning.