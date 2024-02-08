Trader Joe’s products with cotija cheese recalled for possible Listeria contamination

MONROVIA, Calif. — Trader Joe’s has recalled several products made with cotija cheese due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told Rizo-López Foods produced the cheese used to make those products. The company issued a recall earlier this week impacting multiple brands.

The FDA says the following Trader Joe’s products are impacted:



Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers are urged to throw the affected products away or return them for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with Trader Joe’s by calling 626-599-3817.

