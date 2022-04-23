Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard says a tour boat with 26 people aboard has been missing for hours after issuing a distress call and taking in water.

The coast guard said Saturday no survivors have been found so far in the rough, cold northern sea. It says the 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt while it was traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido.

The tour boat has since lost contact. High waves and strong winds were observed in the area and Japanese media reports said fishing boats had returned to port. Average sea temperatures are just above freezing.