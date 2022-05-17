Tim Hortons to launch new flavor from collaboration with Justin Bieber

(WXMI) — Tim Hortons has announced a new flavor resulting from a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Biebs Brew is described as a creamy French Vanilla take on Tim Hortons Cold Brew, which we’re told was also spawned from a previous collaboration with the pop star.

The restaurant chain says the new flavor will be available June 6, along with the return of all “Timbiebs” flavors: Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, Chocolate White Fudge and Birthday Cake Waffle.

We’re told patrons can also order the $5 Biebs Bundle, consisting of a large Biebs Brew and 10 Timbiebs. The bundle is available exclusively through the Tim Hortons app.

