KENOSHA, Wisc. — Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin this morning.

The two people who were injured are in the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting happened at a popular tavern that typically attracts college students.

Police are still looking for a suspect at this time. They also say the shooting appears to be a targeted and isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the Kenosha community.