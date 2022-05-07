Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been clear in recent years that people in the United States don't have much faith in their institutions.

Polling shows that public opinion of Congress is dismal. Views of the presidency aren't great. Even the question of whether American democracy is working gets a worrying answer.

The Supreme Court has been an exception. It's traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the other branches of government.

But that standing has diminished as the court has come to be seen as more political.

Now, the leak of the justices' tentative vote to strike down the constitutional right to abortion has deepened suspicions that the high court is becoming politicized.