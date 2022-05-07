Watch
Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court Abortion
Posted at 4:18 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:18:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been clear in recent years that people in the United States don't have much faith in their institutions.

Polling shows that public opinion of Congress is dismal. Views of the presidency aren't great. Even the question of whether American democracy is working gets a worrying answer.

The Supreme Court has been an exception. It's traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the other branches of government.

But that standing has diminished as the court has come to be seen as more political.

Now, the leak of the justices' tentative vote to strike down the constitutional right to abortion has deepened suspicions that the high court is becoming politicized.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
