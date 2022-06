NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Wilton Industries has recalled several varieties of sprinkles due to the presence of milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles (lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z) and Rainbow Sprinkles Mix (lots 21005Z and 21111Z).

Those who bought the affected products are asked to throw them away or return them for a refund.

The FDA says the affected products will be taken down from store shelves.

