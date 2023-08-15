Watch Now
Soft Serve sorbet cups recalled for potential Listeria contamination

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 11:32:20-04

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Real Kosher Ice Cream has recalled its Soft Serve brand of sorbet cups due to potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told two illnesses were reported.

The FDA says the recall affects the following varieties made through Aug. 4, 2023:

The FDA notes the UPC symbol is the only code present on cups.

The manufacturer is looking into what may have led to the contamination.

Consumers are advised to discard the affected products and return them for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the company at info@softserveonthego.com or 845-668-4346.

