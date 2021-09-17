Simply Nature poppy seed dressing recalled due to potential microbial growth

CHESTER, Vt. — Drew’s Organics, LCC has recalled one lot of its “Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed” dressing for potential microbial growth, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the affected product is packaged in a 12-fluid-ounce glass bottle marked with the UPC code 4099100023169 and a “Best by” date of Feb. 15, 2023.

The product was shipped to Aldi stores across the country (including Michigan) between Aug. 20 and Sept. 10, the FDA tells us.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are asked to return the affected product for a refund. For more on this recall, click here.

