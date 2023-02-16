Watch Now
Shirakiku spice products recalled due to undeclared sesame

U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Posted at 9:41 AM, Feb 16, 2023
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. has recalled its Shirakiku line of seasoning products due to undeclared sesame, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects the company’s 10.58 oz packages of Spice Ichimi Togarashi and Spice Shichimi Togarashi with the lot code “12262023” and UPC “074410341169.”

The FDA says the affected products were shipped between June 27, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023.

No adverse reactions were reported.

The company is currently working to correct the packaging error and will cease distribution until the issue is resolved.

Those who purchased the affected products are encouraged to return them for refunds.

Email the company at recall@wismettacusa.com if you have questions regarding this recall.

