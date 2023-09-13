Sheng Kee mooncakes recalled for undeclared egg wash

(WXMI) — Sheng Kee of California, Inc. has recalled its mooncake gift boxes due to the potential presence of undeclared egg wash, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the mooncakes were shipped to retailers across the U.S. and via mail order.

The FDA says products were shipped in containers that did not indicate eggs as ingredients.

No adverse reactions were reported.

The recall affects the following products, according to the FDA:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Those who purchased any of the affected products and have egg allergies are advised to return them for refunds.

Anyone with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 1-877-580-8000.

