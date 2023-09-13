Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Sheng Kee mooncakes recalled for undeclared egg wash

Mooncakes recall.jpg
U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Mooncakes recall.jpg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 10:02:30-04

(WXMI) — Sheng Kee of California, Inc. has recalled its mooncake gift boxes due to the potential presence of undeclared egg wash, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the mooncakes were shipped to retailers across the U.S. and via mail order.

The FDA says products were shipped in containers that did not indicate eggs as ingredients.

No adverse reactions were reported.

The recall affects the following products, according to the FDA:

Screen Shot 2023-09-13 at 9.55.00 AM.png

Those who purchased any of the affected products and have egg allergies are advised to return them for refunds.

Anyone with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 1-877-580-8000.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book