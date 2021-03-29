Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein ex-girlfriend

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dominique Mollard/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein, is arrested, reports say
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 17:29:33-04

NEW YORK — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court. The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Maxwell. It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004. An indictment returned after Maxwell's July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004.

She has pleaded not guilty. A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time