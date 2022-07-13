Sen. Gary Peters introduces bipartisan bill to increase federal PFAS knowledge

WASHINGTON — Sen. Gary Peters has introduced a new bill that would broaden the U.S. government’s knowledge of PFAS and help grapple with contamination issues.

While PFAS is known to be found in food, air, soil and water — and that it is linked to severe health problems such as cancer, developmental issues and more — experts still know little about the full range of PFAS’s level of toxicity and its undetermined impacts on human health and the environment, Peters’s office says.

We’re told increased understanding would lead to more effective treatment and cleanup endeavors.

A representative of Peters says the bipartisan legislation, dubbed the Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act, would require federal PFAS experts to research how best to inform federal and state administrations on best mitigation practices in collaboration with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

“PFAS contamination and exposure continue to harm residents and communities in Michigan and across the country,” says Senator Peters. “To effectively address this crisis, we need a more complete understanding of the impact PFAS has on our health, environment, and communities. That’s why I introduced this bipartisan legislation to strengthen and expand research on these dangerous chemicals on the federal level – and I look forward to working to get it passed in the Senate.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube