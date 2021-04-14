Sen. Debbie Stabenow introduces bill to aid Alzheimer's patients

WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow has brought forth new legislation that aims to assist families of those with Alzheimer’s, according to Stabenow’s office.

We’re told the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act could help 95% of dementia patients with other chronic health problems like heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

Stabenow’s office says the bipartisan legislation creates new alternatives to fund dementia care via Medicare, which may lessen hospitalization rates and improve patients’ overall quality of life.

“The needs of someone with Alzheimer’s disease and their family members who are caring for them are unique and especially challenging,” says Stabenow. “[This bill] creates a model for innovative planning, high standards of care and support for caregivers while reducing costs through better coordination.”

