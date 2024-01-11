Seizures, other reactions prompt FDA warning on products made with tianeptine

(WXMI) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) urges the public not to buy or consume products made with tianeptine.

We’re told there have been multiple reports of consumers who had seizures and lost consciousness after using Neptune’s Fix.

The FDA says Neptune’s Fix contains tianeptine and may include other dangerous ingredients.

Tianeptine is not approved by the FDA but is often marketed to help with anxiety, depression and other ailments, according to federal regulators. They may be sold illegally online and at gas stations or smoke shops.

Those who undergo severe reactions after consuming tianeptine are strongly advised to seek medical attention.

Report side effects and reactions to tianeptine online.

