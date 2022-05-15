Russian neighbor Finland announces it wants to join NATO

BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s president and government have announced that the Nordic country intends to apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The president and prime minister made the announcement at a joint news conference in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

Top NATO diplomats are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia.

NATO Deputy-Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters that “with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army, and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”