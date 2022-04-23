Watch
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 23, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces have tried to storm a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol.

The reported assault came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of Mariupol except for the seaside plant.

Earlier Saturday, a Ukrainian military unit released a video of women and children holed up underground there and saying they longed to see the sun.

On the eve of Orthodox Easter, Russia’s military pounded other cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine. Officials reported that cruise missiles hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing six people.

