SpartanNash donates diapers, medication to Ukrainian refugees

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — SpartanNash shipped a container full of diapers, medication, energy bars and other needed supplies to Ukrainian refugees Tuesday.

Last week, SpartanNash announced a partnership with Convoy of Hope to send essential items overseas. The company pledged to donate at least $1 million in supplies.

According to SpartanNash, the shipment will arrive in Germany in 17 days. From there, it will go to Poland where volunteers will distribute the items to refugees.

SpartanNash plans to send containers for the foreseeable future.

“This truly is our line of field, our expertise,” said Sharon Fleener, director of export services and regulations. “It’s just unfortunately during this type of tragedy that’s happening right now, just puts a little bit of a twist and perspective on everything, and we’re just very, very grateful for your company to be a part of this.”

Fleener added, “When they open up that container, I want them all to know we are for there. We may not physically be there, but you are in our thoughts and in our prayers and in our minds.”

