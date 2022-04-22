Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol.

Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.

The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the battle for the Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill.

Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that "not even a fly comes through.”