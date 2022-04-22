Watch
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol

This photo released by Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 shows the Drama Theatre, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council via AP)
Posted at 11:26 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 23:26:42-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol.

Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.

The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the battle for the Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill.

Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that "not even a fly comes through.”

