Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West

Russia Ukraine War
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A woman walks in front of buildings destroyed during attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Posted at 6:01 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 06:01:25-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry said the military destroyed tanks donated by Ukraine’s allies and other armor in a barrage of missile strikes that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Ukraine’s capital early Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side. In a posting on the Telegram app, the Russian ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used.

It said the strikes destroyed on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armored vehicles located in buildings of a car-repair business.

