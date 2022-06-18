Watch
Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

This undated image provided by the Invictus Games Team Ukraine shows Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, a celebrated Ukrainian medic who used a body camera to record her work in Mariupol while the port city was under Russian siege. Paievska was later captured by Russian troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday, June 17, 2022, that Russia has freed Paievska. (Invictus Games Team Ukraine via AP)
Posted at 4:49 AM, Jun 18, 2022
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces.

Yuliia Paievska is better known as Taira, and her release comes three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.

Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15.

Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russian forces the next day.

