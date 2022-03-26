Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv while President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of nearby Poland.

The powerful explosions Saturday frightened a city that has been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing other parts of Ukraine. Thick black smoke rose from the first blast site on the city’s outskirts for hours before a second set of explosions was reported.

The regional governor says five people were believed to be injured in the first attack.

Lviv's mayor called the second round a rocket attack, saying it did significant damage to an unspecified “infrastructure object.”