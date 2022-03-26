Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 17:21:37-04

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv while President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of nearby Poland.

The powerful explosions Saturday frightened a city that has been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing other parts of Ukraine. Thick black smoke rose from the first blast site on the city’s outskirts for hours before a second set of explosions was reported.

The regional governor says five people were believed to be injured in the first attack.

Lviv's mayor called the second round a rocket attack, saying it did significant damage to an unspecified “infrastructure object.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot